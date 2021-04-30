BNP Paribas Q1 Profit Climbs On Strong Revenues - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders came to 1.77 billion euros, up 37.9 percent from last year's 1.28 billion euros.

Excluding the effect of exceptional items and the impact of taxes and contributions subject to IFRIC 21, net income was 2.82 billion euros.

Meanwhile, net income declined 7.8 percent from the first quarter 2019, prior to the Covid crisis.

Pre-tax income was 2.82 billion euros, 57.3 percent higher than last year's 1.80 billion euros, and up 5.2 percent from 2019.

Operating income grew 79 percent year-over-year to 2.34 billion euros.

At 11.83 billion euros, revenues were up 8.6 percent from last year's 10.89 billion euros. Revenues increased 12 percent at constant scope and exchange rates. Revenues were 6.1 percent higher than in the first quarter 2019.

