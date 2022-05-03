BNP Paribas Q1 Profit Climbs; Confirms FY25 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 19.2 percent to 2.11 billion euros from last year's 1.77 billion euros.

Excluding exceptional items and taxes subject to IFRIC 21, net income was 3.79 billion euros, up 34 percent from last year.

Operating income was 3.11 billion euros, up 33.1 percent from the prior year.

Revenues on IFRS 5 basis were 12.58 billion euros, higher than prior year's 11.19 billion euros.

Revenues before IFRS 5 were 13.22 billion euros, a growth of 11.7 percent from prior year. Revenues grew 10.4 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Further, BNP Paribas confirmed overall objectives for 2025, noting that it is benefiting more than ever from the strengths of its model in generating growth greater than the underlying economy.

The company continues to expect revenue growth of more than 3.5 percent annually, on average, with a positive jaws effect of more than 2 percentage points on average.

Average annual growth in net income is expected to be more than 7 percent throughout the 2022- 2025 period, thus raising its ROTE to more than 11 percent, while maintaining a target CET1 ratio of 12 percent in 2025.

