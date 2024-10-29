BNP Paribas price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to EUR 90 from EUR 88 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
