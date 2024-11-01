BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 79 from EUR 80 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to EUR 79 from EUR 80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
