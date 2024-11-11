BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 76 from EUR 78 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to EUR 76 from EUR 78 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BNPQY:
- BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 85 from EUR 90 at Barclays
- BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 79 from EUR 80 at RBC Capital
- BNP Paribas SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- BNP Paribas price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88 at Barclays
- BNPQY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.