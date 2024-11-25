BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 75 from EUR 77 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to EUR 75 from EUR 77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

