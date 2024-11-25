BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 75 from EUR 77 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to EUR 75 from EUR 77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 76 from EUR 78 at JPMorgan
- BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 85 from EUR 90 at Barclays
- BNP Paribas price target lowered to EUR 79 from EUR 80 at RBC Capital
- BNP Paribas SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- BNP Paribas price target raised to EUR 90 from EUR 88 at Barclays
