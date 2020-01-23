BNP Paribas, other French firms to open innovation hub for Brazil startups

US Markets

France's BNP Paribas is joining forces with three other major French companies to set up an innovation center in Brazil to foster startups accelerating digital transformation and help the bigger firms become more efficient.

