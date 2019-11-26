BNP Paribas' Nickel eyes European push though small shops

Contributor
Maya Nikolaeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

BNP Paribas's Nickel bank, which sells debit cards and current accounts at tobacconist networks in France, plans to launch in Spain across lottery shops next year as part of a strategy to expand in Europe by 2024.

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA's Nickel bank, which sells debit cards and current accounts at tobacconist networks in France, plans to launch in Spain across lottery shops next year as part of a strategy to expand in Europe by 2024.

It is also seeking to increase the number of clients in France to 4 million by end-2024 from 1.5 million currently.

Nickel accounts are available at more than 5,000 tobacconists in France, as the bank seeks to lure people who may be unable to open a traditional bank account.

Nickel said that apart from Spain, it is looking at expanding in Portugal, Belgium, Italy and Austria.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sarah White)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters