BNP Paribas names new senior managers in leveraged finance business

June 08, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA has named Charlotte Conlan as vice chair for global leveraged finance, the French bank said on Thursday, one of several appointments as it seeks to grow its business among financial sponsors.

The bank also appointed Erin Brown as head of leveraged finance for the Americas, and Paolo Grassi for Europe, Middle East and Africa, a spokesperson for the bank said.

BNP Paribas also appointed Stanford Hartman as global head of private credit and solutions for leveraged finance.

The appointments come amid a string of departures elsewhere in the French bank in recent months, including Oliver Jacomb, head of prime brokerage sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

