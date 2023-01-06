BNP Paribas mulls restructuring of consumer finance unit - Bloomberg News

January 06, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA is considering an overhaul of its consumer finance unit, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company is exploring ways to improve returns at the unit given profitability is expected to decrease into this year, according to the report.

The lender could decide to sell portions of the division or start running down some of its loan books, Bloomberg News said.

BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.