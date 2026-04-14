BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Lennox International (LII) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $564.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $454.50 to a high of $677.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of $520.38 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,952MM, a decrease of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an decrease of 644 owner(s) or 49.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.09%, an increase of 48.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.04% to 25,328K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,854K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 47.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 70.37% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 965K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 880K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 696K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 621K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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