BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Amentum Holdings (AMTM) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.67% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amentum Holdings is $36.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.67% from its latest reported closing price of $23.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Amentum Holdings is 14,480MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an decrease of 270 owner(s) or 35.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTM is 0.24%, an increase of 37.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 226,113K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 45,027K shares representing 18.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 21,474K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,834K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,085K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Legacy Advisors holds 9,064K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,814K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,853K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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