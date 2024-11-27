News & Insights

Stocks

BNP Paribas Increases Stake in Ageas

November 27, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BNP Paribas has increased its stake in Ageas to 11.86% by surpassing the 10% threshold, highlighting the growing interest in Ageas’s position in the insurance market. Ageas is a prominent international insurance group with a significant presence in Europe and Asia, offering a wide range of insurance products and managing partnerships in numerous countries.

For further insights into GB:0Q99 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.