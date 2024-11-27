BNP Paribas Increases Stake in Ageas

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BNP Paribas has increased its stake in Ageas to 11.86% by surpassing the 10% threshold, highlighting the growing interest in Ageas’s position in the insurance market. Ageas is a prominent international insurance group with a significant presence in Europe and Asia, offering a wide range of insurance products and managing partnerships in numerous countries.

For further insights into GB:0Q99 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.