Markets

BNP Paribas H1 Net Income Declines

July 24, 2025 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas reported that its first-half net income to equity holders of 6.2 billion euros, down 4.4% from prior year. Group net banking income was 25.54 billion euros, up 3.2%.

Second quarter net income to equity holders was 3.26 billion euros, down 4.0% from a year ago. Group net banking income was 12.58 billion euros, up 2.5%.

BNP Paribas expects 2025 net income to exceed 12.2 billion euros, in line with 2024-2026 trajectory. BNP Paribas confirmed the Group's 2026 trajectory.

On 23 July 2025, the Board of Directors approved the cash payment of an interim dividend of 2.59 euros per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.