BNP Paribas H1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas reported that its first-half net income to equity holders of 6.2 billion euros, down 4.4% from prior year. Group net banking income was 25.54 billion euros, up 3.2%.

Second quarter net income to equity holders was 3.26 billion euros, down 4.0% from a year ago. Group net banking income was 12.58 billion euros, up 2.5%.

BNP Paribas expects 2025 net income to exceed 12.2 billion euros, in line with 2024-2026 trajectory. BNP Paribas confirmed the Group's 2026 trajectory.

On 23 July 2025, the Board of Directors approved the cash payment of an interim dividend of 2.59 euros per share.

