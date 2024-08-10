BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (SWX:ZURN)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Zurich Insurance Group (SWX:ZURN) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.43% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is CHF 481,20/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 404,00 to a high of CHF 561,75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 460,80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 70,117MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.85.

Zurich Insurance Group Maintains 5.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.64%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.60%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 21,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,020K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 16.28% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,981K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,980K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,186K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 1.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 856K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 7.01% over the last quarter.

