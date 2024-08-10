BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (LSE:0QP2)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Zurich Insurance Group (LSE:0QP2) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.40% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is 478.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 401.79 GBX to a high of 558.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.40% from its latest reported closing price of 454.05 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 70,117MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QP2 is 0.60%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 21,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,020K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QP2 by 16.28% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,981K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,980K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QP2 by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,186K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QP2 by 1.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 856K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QP2 by 7.01% over the last quarter.

