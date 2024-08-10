BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () (ZURVY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ZURVY) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () is $61.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$24.11 to a high of $141.92. The average price target represents an increase of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of $53.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () is 66,792MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 43.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURVY is 0.47%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 160K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

PDIAX - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Fund holds 118K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 96K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Series holds 78K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 64K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.