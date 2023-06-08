BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Zalando SE (FWB:ZAL)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Zalando SE (FWB:ZAL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.16% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zalando SE is 44.56. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 75.16% from its latest reported closing price of 25.44.

The projected annual revenue for Zalando SE is 11,031MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZAL is 0.29%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 49,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 14,250K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 26.39% over the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 6,222K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares, representing a decrease of 22.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 21.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,917K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 70.60% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,021K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 69.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,696K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZAL by 11.20% over the last quarter.

