BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.31% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer is 123.03. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.31% from its latest reported closing price of 112.55.

The projected annual revenue for Wolters Kluwer is 5,646MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

Wolters Kluwer Maintains 1.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKL is 0.60%, a decrease of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 42,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,308K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 16.11% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,418K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 2,240K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,144K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,924K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 12.56% over the last quarter.

