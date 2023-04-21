BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Vidrala (MADX:VID)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Vidrala (MADX:VID) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 18.56% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 69K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 27.44% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VID by 9.16% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VID by 25.08% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VID by 15.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vidrala. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VID is 0.16%, a decrease of 36.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 1,333K shares.

