BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades VGP (VGPBF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for VGP (OTCPK:VGPBF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for VGP is $103.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.95 to a high of $142.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of $116.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VGP is 184MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in VGP. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGPBF is 0.20%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 1,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 58K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 7.12% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 23.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGPBF by 18.74% over the last quarter.

