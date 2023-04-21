BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Valeo (EPA:FR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Valeo (EPA:FR) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.28% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valeo is $58.65. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 217.28% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48.

The projected annual revenue for Valeo is $604MM, a decrease of 96.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 34.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 17.91% over the last quarter.

NTSI - WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund N holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 42.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 15.64% over the last quarter.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 8.02% over the last quarter.

DIM - WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 30.40% over the last quarter.

AAIEX - American Beacon International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 101K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 25.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 31.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valeo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.18%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 51,368K shares.

