BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (WBAG:UL)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (WBAG:UL) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UL is 0.30%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 11,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,417K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 12.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 849K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 826K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 699K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 425K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UL by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.