BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:URW)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:URW) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.29% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Depositary Receipt () is $6.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.31 to a high of $10.06. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from its latest reported closing price of $5.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Depositary Receipt () is 2,653MM, a decrease of 10.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URW is 0.04%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 7,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,964K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URW by 17.76% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 610K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URW by 4.49% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 148K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWI - SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URW by 4.78% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

