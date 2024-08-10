BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades TotalEnergies SE (LSE:TTE)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for TotalEnergies SE (LSE:TTE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.02% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE is 75.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.61 GBX to a high of 103.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from its latest reported closing price of 61.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE is 255,723MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 1.24%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 434,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,471K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,024K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 1.56% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 27,477K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,261K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 1.52% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 20,341K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,986K shares , representing an increase of 16.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 16.61% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,465K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,041K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,889K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 9.21% over the last quarter.

