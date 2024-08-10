BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A30)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A30) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A30 is 0.33%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 181,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,921K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,145K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A30 by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 13,667K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 91.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A30 by 1,001.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,997K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,667K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A30 by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,496K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,263K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A30 by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 6,800K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A30 by 69.59% over the last quarter.

