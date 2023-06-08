BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.56% to 93,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,825K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 88.07% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,724K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares, representing a decrease of 32.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,632K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 5,472K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,053K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 39.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.