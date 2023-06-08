BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Telefonica (XMAD:TEF)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Telefonica (XMAD:TEF) from Underperform to Outperform .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonica. This is a decrease of 228 owner(s) or 41.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEF is 0.27%, an increase of 65.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.94% to 450,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,815K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,871K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 8.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 38,298K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 10.96% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,130K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,741K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,963K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 9.53% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 17,875K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

