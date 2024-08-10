BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Sopra Steria Group (LSE:0NJQ)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Sopra Steria Group (LSE:0NJQ) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.06% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sopra Steria Group is 253.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 213.68 GBX to a high of 303.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 51.06% from its latest reported closing price of 167.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sopra Steria Group is 5,850MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sopra Steria Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NJQ is 0.30%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.23% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 65K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NJQ by 10.12% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 31.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NJQ by 31.28% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWAIX - Nuveen Winslow International Small Cap Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0NJQ by 4.30% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0NJQ by 7.82% over the last quarter.

