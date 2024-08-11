BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Sopra Steria Group (ENXTPA:SOP)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Sopra Steria Group (ENXTPA:SOP) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.41% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sopra Steria Group is €254.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of €214.12 to a high of €304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.41% from its latest reported closing price of €166.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sopra Steria Group is 5,850MM, a decrease of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

Sopra Steria Group Maintains 2.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.74%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sopra Steria Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOP is 0.30%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.23% to 80K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 65K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 10.12% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 31.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 31.28% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWAIX - Nuveen Winslow International Small Cap Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 4.30% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOP by 7.82% over the last quarter.

