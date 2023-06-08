BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Sodexo (EPA:SW)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Sodexo (EPA:SW) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of June 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sodexo is 108.67. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of 101.70.

The projected annual revenue for Sodexo is 24,284MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.93.

Sodexo Maintains 2.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sodexo. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SW is 0.35%, a decrease of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 17,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,480K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 1,935K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 1,314K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing a decrease of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 16.49% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 1,234K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 76.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SW by 333.33% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 822K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 7.62% over the last quarter.

