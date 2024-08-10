BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.69% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snam S.p.A. is €5.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of €4.24 to a high of €5.88. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from its latest reported closing price of €4.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snam S.p.A. is 3,811MM, a decrease of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

Snam S.p.A. Maintains 6.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.50%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snam S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRG is 0.37%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 364,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 85,823K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,626K shares , representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 5.00% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 31,523K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,968K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,397K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,993K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,815K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 17,045K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,354K shares , representing a decrease of 72.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRG by 40.32% over the last quarter.

