BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 40.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 159.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 37.07% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CTEC - Global X CleanTech ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 40.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMA Solar Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S92 is 0.33%, an increase of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 1,738K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.