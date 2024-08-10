BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Siemens Healthineers (XTRA:SHL)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Siemens Healthineers (XTRA:SHL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.94% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Siemens Healthineers is 59,92 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 48,48 € to a high of 69,30 €. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from its latest reported closing price of 48,74 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Healthineers is 23,655MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

Siemens Healthineers Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Healthineers. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHL is 0.33%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 47,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,576K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 8.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,826K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 3.48% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,350K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 12.52% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 3,308K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 2.09% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 2,702K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHL by 3.83% over the last quarter.

