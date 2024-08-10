BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt () (SMMNY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SMMNY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.02% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt () is $32.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.49 to a high of $37.86. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from its latest reported closing price of $29.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt () is 23,831MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Healthineers AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMNY is 0.77%, an increase of 524.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.59% to 987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 710K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 240K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 10.59% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 36.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMNY by 45.65% over the last quarter.

LGHT - Langar Global HealthTech ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.