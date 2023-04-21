BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades SGS (SIX:SGSN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for SGS (SIX:SGSN) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 70K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 0.36% over the last quarter.

EFG - iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 7.15% over the last quarter.

MNCSX - Mercer Non-US Core Equity Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 31.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 24.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSN is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.40% to 870K shares.

