BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Safran (EPA:SAF)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Safran (EPA:SAF) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD International Large-Cap Portfolio Class P holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 18.52% over the last quarter.

EFAX - SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 17.10% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Developed International Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 15.60% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 339K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,593K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,577K shares, representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 65.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.72%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 88,343K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.