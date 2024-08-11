BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (REPYY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:REPYY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.41% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $19.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.19 to a high of $25.13. The average price target represents an increase of 21.41% from its latest reported closing price of $15.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 57,806MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPYY is 0.13%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.02% to 2,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 2,661K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYY by 5.28% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 103K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 75K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYY by 12.41% over the last quarter.

