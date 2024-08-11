BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Repsol (REPYF)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Repsol (OTCPK:REPYF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.04% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Repsol is $20.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.58 to a high of $29.41. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from its latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repsol is 57,806MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPYF is 0.29%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 138,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,811K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,521K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,061K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,449K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 9,344K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,296K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 5,175K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,270K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPYF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

