BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Renault SA - Depositary Receipt () (RNLSY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Renault SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:RNLSY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.54% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Renault SA - Depositary Receipt () is $27.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.99 to a high of $46.49. The average price target represents an increase of 147.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Renault SA - Depositary Receipt () is 51,693MM, a decrease of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNLSY is 0.02%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.94% to 177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing a decrease of 55.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 63K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.