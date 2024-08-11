BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Renault (ENXTPA:RNO)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Renault (ENXTPA:RNO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.72% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Renault is €59.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of €48.48 to a high of €77.60. The average price target represents an increase of 45.72% from its latest reported closing price of €40.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Renault is 52,429MM, a decrease of 0.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.04.

Renault Maintains 4.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.58%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNO is 0.23%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 34,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,543K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 3,363K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 19.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 27.63% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,689K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,582K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 18.23% over the last quarter.

