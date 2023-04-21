BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Pirelli & C (MTA:PIRC)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Pirelli & C (MTA:PIRC) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIESX - JPMorgan International Value Fund Class I holds 196K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 40.24% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 87.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 696.19% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 5.09% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pirelli & C. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIRC is 0.10%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.29% to 40,340K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.