BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Pirelli & C (MTA:PIRC)

April 21, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Pirelli & C (MTA:PIRC) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIESX - JPMorgan International Value Fund Class I holds 196K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 40.24% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 87.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 696.19% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRC by 5.09% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pirelli & C. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIRC is 0.10%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.29% to 40,340K shares.

