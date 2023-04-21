BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Orange (EPA:ORA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Orange (EPA:ORA) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 721.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orange is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 721.15% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orange is $874MM, a decrease of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 748K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 94.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 50.81% over the last quarter.

HFXI - IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 5.34% over the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 85K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 13.88% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Diversified Balanced Portfolio Class 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 52.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 31.75% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Income Builder Portfolio Class 1 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 2.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.37%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 147,119K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.