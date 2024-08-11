BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Naturgy Energy Group (BME:NTGY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Naturgy Energy Group (BME:NTGY) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.24% Upside

As of August 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Naturgy Energy Group is €24.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of €21.21 to a high of €27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 20.24% from its latest reported closing price of €20.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Naturgy Energy Group is 27,310MM, an increase of 39.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naturgy Energy Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTGY is 0.09%, an increase of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 14,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,892K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGY by 8.93% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,210K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing a decrease of 62.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGY by 40.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,134K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGY by 30.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGY by 16.26% over the last quarter.

EWP - iShares MSCI Spain ETF holds 658K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTGY by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.