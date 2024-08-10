BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.05% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines is 267,52 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 212,10 € to a high of 336,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 3.05% from its latest reported closing price of 259,60 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MTU Aero Engines is 7,091MM, an increase of 25.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.98.

MTU Aero Engines Maintains 0.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.77%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.27%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 11,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,626K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 600K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 542K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 488K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.