BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (WBAG:MTX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for MTU Aero Engines (WBAG:MTX) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.27%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 11,460K shares.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,626K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 600K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 542K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 488K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

