BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () (MTUAY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MTUAY) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () is $146.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.32 to a high of $184.26. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of $125.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () is 7,074MM, an increase of 25.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTUAY is 0.03%, an increase of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 42K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 2.25% over the last quarter.

