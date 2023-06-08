BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merlin Properties Socimi. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRL is 0.37%, a decrease of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 44,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,408K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 3.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,651K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 0.56% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,345K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,559K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 13.21% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 2,080K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 1.16% over the last quarter.

