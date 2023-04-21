BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Merlin Properties Socimi (XMAD:MRL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGREX - GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND holds 268K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,549K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,143K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 3.86% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 25.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merlin Properties Socimi. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRL is 0.40%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 44,103K shares.

