BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Meliá Hotels International (BME:MEL)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Meliá Hotels International (BME:MEL) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.70% Upside

As of August 7, 2024, the average one-year price target for Meliá Hotels International is €8.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of €6.82 to a high of €10.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from its latest reported closing price of €7.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Meliá Hotels International is 1,855MM, a decrease of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meliá Hotels International. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEL is 0.26%, an increase of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.69% to 4,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANTSX - Nt International Small-mid Cap Fund Investor Class holds 672K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 512K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing a decrease of 114.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEL by 50.88% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 450K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEL by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 426.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEL by 104.00% over the last quarter.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 242K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEL by 950.69% over the last quarter.

